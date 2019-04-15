PRCAN Set To Hold 19th Masterclass Session

The Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria, (PRCAN ), in line with its objective to build capacity amongst its members and the Nigerian public relations industry at large, is set to hold the nineteenth edition of its acclaimed professional training, The PRCAN Masterclass.

The session, which is scheduled to hold on Friday April 26, 2019 at the Adna Hotel in GRA Ikeja Lagos, will focus on: ‘An Introduction To Integrated Marketing Communications’.

As usual, it will feature seasoned practitioners in the IMC industry as facilitators. They include: Dr. Celey Okogun, Chief Executive Officer, Silverbullet PR and Mojisola Saka, Chief Operating Officer, Soulcomms Ltd., both member firms of PRCAN.

Other facilitators expected at the event are: Bolaji Okusaga, Chief Executive Officer, Precise Platforms Limited, a reputation management company, and Celestine Achi, Chief Executive Officer, Cihan group, a digital marketing consulting firm.

John Ehiguese, President of PRCAN, said: ”This training is designed specifically for entry and junior level executives in PR agencies. It is aimed at engendering a proper understanding of how the different elements of the IMC mix such as Public Relations, Adverting, Experiential Marketing and Digital Marketing, operate individually, and in an integrated manner, to solve clients’ Marketing Communications challenges‘’.

Also speaking on what participants should expect from the workshop, Muyiwa Akintunde, Vice President of PRCAN, who also doubles as the Chairman of PRCAN’s Training Committee said: “Participants at the end of the session will be able to have a working understanding of the different IMC disciplines and also know how to choose the right mix to achieve the objectives of their IMC campaigns “.

PRCAN is legally chartered by By Law No. 3 1993, of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), to cater to the interests of the consultancy side of PR practice in Nigeria. The sectoral body of public relations consultancy practice in Nigeria currently has a membership of over 50 PR consultancy firms who provide services across at least 21 PR practice areas.