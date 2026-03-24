Nigerian Shippers’ Council orders MSC to suspend new shipping tariffs

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has officially directed Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to halt the implementation of its newly introduced shipping tariffs.

In a letter dated March 23, 2026, the Council instructed the shipping firm to comply with an earlier directive to suspend the price hike.

The suspension will remain in effect until a formal stakeholders’ meeting is held to review the implications of the charges for port users.

The move follows mounting tensions in Nigeria’s maritime sector over the rising cost of logistics and port operations.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council disclosed on Monday that it has formally communicated with Mediterranean Shipping Company regarding a dispute over new shipping charges. Signed by Margaret Ogbonnah on behalf of Executive Secretary Pius Akutah, the Council’s letter titled ‘Re: Suspension of Tariff Approval’ serves as a direct order for the shipping line to revert to the previous pricing regime.

The NSC stated that unilateral tariff increases without broader industry consultation would not be permitted under the current regulatory framework.

The Council emphasized that the existing tariff structure must be maintained to protect port users from sudden cost escalations. According to the NSC, a stakeholders’ meeting will be convened to evaluate the proposed changes and determine their impact on the national economy.

The letter concluded by requesting MSC to “abide by the current tariff suspension” until the scheduled consultative process is completed. This intervention is seen as part of the Council’s broader mandate to regulate commercial activities within Nigeria’s maritime industry and ensure fair competition.

THE ISSUES

The primary conflict centers on “Arbitrary Port Pricing” during a period of high global economic volatility. Shipping lines often introduce new tariffs to offset rising fuel costs and insurance premiums—especially given the current disruptions in the Middle East. However, the NSC argues that such increases add to the inflationary pressure on Nigerian consumers and businesses already struggling with high transport costs.

For MSC, the challenge is maintaining profitable operations while adhering to local regulatory oversight that prioritizes price stability. The upcoming stakeholders’ meeting will likely be a battleground between the operational costs of international carriers and the economic protection of local importers and exporters.

WHAT’S NEXT

MSC is expected to issue a formal response or confirm compliance with the Council’s directive within the next 48 hours .

. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council will set a date for the stakeholders’ consultative forum , involving the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and various clearing agent associations.

, involving the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and various clearing agent associations. Maritime analysts will monitor whether other shipping lines follow the NSC’s directive or attempt similar tariff adjustments.

If the impasse is not resolved, the NSC may escalate the matter to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for further regulatory intervention.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has formally requested your organisation to abide by the current tariff suspension,” stated Margaret Ogbonnah in the official letter.

in the official letter. “The existing tariff regime must remain until a stakeholders’ meeting reviews the proposed charges,” the NSC statement clarified.

clarified. “Please accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary/CEO’s esteemed regards,” the Council added in its formal communication to MSC.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Shippers’ Council is drawing a line in the sand on port costs. By forcing MSC to suspend its new tariff, the NSC is asserting its role as the primary “referee” in the maritime sector, ensuring that international shipping lines do not pass the bill for global instability directly onto the Nigerian economy without a transparent review.