POWER & ENERGY JOB | Graduate Finance Analyst at Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC)

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (Ikeja Electric), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence. The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Job Title: Finance Analyst

Location: Lagos

Reporting To: Head/ Lead / Specialist (Treasury Management/ Financial Accounting & Reporting/ Management Accounting)

Role Purpose

Responsible for performance monitoring, capturing and maintaining all financial transactions within the designated company locations and documenting the corresponding bills/documents as proof.

Responsibilities

Monitoring of collections, receivables, revenue, stocks, fixed assets and other Key Performance Indicators.

Conduct period close activities in preparing trial balance from general ledger entries for the period

Prepare reconciliation and variance reports which includes customer account, penalties and reconnection fees.

Conduct check on underlying sub ledger transactions for supporting documents/bills

Complying with required timetable for submission of reports

Periodic running and extraction of financial reports from the accounting system after successful closure of period activities

Maintain and record financial transactions at designated office location

Ensure proper documentation of proofs/bills for the respective financial transactions

Post sub-ledger entries and reconcile entries into general ledger

Carry out any other duty as requested by the accounts supervisor

Minimum Qualifications

Minimum of HND/ B.Sc in Accounting or Banking & Finance

1 – 3 years of relevant experience is an added advantage

Technical Competencies:

Financial accounting including basic book-keeping

Accounting Policies and Transactions

Data processing

Cost Management

Behavioral Competencies:

Communication and Interpersonal Relations

Supervisory/Managerial Skills

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Managing Resources

Business Focus

Application Closing Date

22nd December, 2017.



How to Apply

