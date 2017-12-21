POWER & ENERGY JOB | Graduate Finance Analyst at Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC)

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (Ikeja Electric), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence. The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Job Title: Finance Analyst
Location: Lagos
Reporting To: Head/ Lead / Specialist (Treasury Management/ Financial Accounting & Reporting/ Management Accounting)
Role Purpose
- Responsible for performance monitoring, capturing and maintaining all financial transactions within the designated company locations and documenting the corresponding bills/documents as proof.
Responsibilities
- Monitoring of collections, receivables, revenue, stocks, fixed assets and other Key Performance Indicators.
- Conduct period close activities in preparing trial balance from general ledger entries for the period
- Prepare reconciliation and variance reports which includes customer account, penalties and reconnection fees.
- Conduct check on underlying sub ledger transactions for supporting documents/bills
- Complying with required timetable for submission of reports
- Periodic running and extraction of financial reports from the accounting system after successful closure of period activities
- Maintain and record financial transactions at designated office location
- Ensure proper documentation of proofs/bills for the respective financial transactions
- Post sub-ledger entries and reconcile entries into general ledger
- Carry out any other duty as requested by the accounts supervisor
Minimum Qualifications
- Minimum of HND/ B.Sc in Accounting or Banking & Finance
- 1 – 3 years of relevant experience is an added advantage
Technical Competencies:
- Financial accounting including basic book-keeping
- Accounting Policies and Transactions
- Data processing
- Cost Management
Behavioral Competencies:
- Communication and Interpersonal Relations
- Supervisory/Managerial Skills
- Problem Solving and Decision Making
- Managing Resources
- Business Focus
Application Closing Date
22nd December, 2017.
How to Apply
