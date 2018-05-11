Power & Energy | Invitation to Bid – Meter Assets Providers by Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc

Overview

PORT HARCOURT ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION PLC

INVITATION TO BID – METER ASSETS PROVIDERS (MAP]

(1.0) INTRODUCTION

In line with NERC regulation on MAP, PHED seeks for tender from NERC approved MAP contractors for her mass metering program. Note that the detailed specification documents and Instructions to bidders MUST be downloaded from our website – www.phed.com.ng).

(2.0) SCOPE OF THE PROJECT AND WORK

The Scope of the project shall completely cover the following:

(1) Supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of Single Phase Pole mounted Din Rail Meters, Single Phase Prepaid & Three Phase Prepaid standard housing meters including installation accessories.

(2) Set up a technical support program and available local workshop for meter maintenance in our coverage areas.

(3) Capability of Meter Data Management system to be deployed to interface with PHED vending/billing system.

(3.0) CONDITION FOR ELIGIBILITY

(1) Company Profile

(2) Evidence of company’s registration with CAC

(3) Evidence of VAT Certificate and TIN number

(4) Evidence of Tax clearance and functional website

(5) Number of years of experience in Meter business with proofs of completed projects

(6) Geographical spread and coverage

(7) Three years audited financial report and Annual Returns filings with CAC

(8) Proof of ownership of relevant business assets (Office, Factory, Trucks etc.)

(9) ISO Certification or any other relevant quality certification

(10) Proof of financial capacity for the project

(11) Evidence of “no objection certificate” from NERC

(12) Proof of experience working in the Niger Delta environment, especially within our coverage area.

(13) Proof of Meter installation process and proposed process controls

(14) HSE Policies and the Company compliance with International standards.

(15) Evidence of ability to source a minimum of 30% of contracted metering volumes from local meter manufacturing companies in Nigeria.

(4.0) SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

Sealed proposals/bids (Technical and Commercial) MUST be submitted SEPARATELY not later than 6th June, 2018.

Three (3) sets of each completed and bound Bid documents must be submitted clearly marked “Invitation to Bid as Meter Asset Provider to PHED” with contact details; Name, mailing address, Telephone number(s) of the Tendering Company shall be clearly stated at the back of the bid envelope(s).

The bid documents shall be addressed to and submitted by hand or courier to reach the following address on or before 2:00 pm. on Monday 11th June, 2018.

Procurement Department,

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc.

No.1 Moscow Road,

Port Harcourt,

Rivers State.

Email: info@phed.com.ng

Tell: 080CALL PHED (070022557433)