Pound Sterling Plunges after UK Wages Data

The British Pound Sterling, on Wednesday, October 18, got only a temporary boost from data showing British wage growth edging above forecasts, rising briefly against the dollar before turning lower.

Sterling climbed to the day’s high of $1.3218 immediately after the data, up from $1.3183 ahead of the release. But it then fell back to hit the day’s low of $1.3160.

British pay growth still lagged behind inflation, the data showed, while the unemployment rate between June and August held at a 42-year low of 4.3 percent.

British government bond futures extended losses by around 10 ticks to fall to a session low after the data, down 16 ticks on the day, while 10-year yields were 2 basis points higher at 1.30 percent.