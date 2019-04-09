Porsche to Unveil Electric Car, Taycan, in September

Porsche’s first purely electrically driven sports car, the Taycan, is currently completing its final test drives before it enters series production.

The auto company also said that the all new Taycan electric car would be introduced in September and would be launched into the market at the end of the year.

In Scandinavia, just a few kilometres away from the Arctic Circle, the car is proving its potential in terms of driving dynamics on snow and ice.

A statement by Anja Wood, Public Relations, Porsche, Middle East & Africa FZE said that also, Porsche engineers were taking advantage of the summer in the Southern Hemisphere, while in South Africa, they were conducting performance tests, as well as final adjustments in terms of continuous performance and reproducibility.

The statement hinted that in Dubai, the auto company was also carrying out hot-climate endurance runs and testing battery charging under extreme conditions.

The statement emphasised that the 30 countries across the globe in which these comprehensive tests were being carried out had temperatures that range from minus 35 to plus 50 degree Celsius.

The statement quoted Stefan Weckbach, Vice President, Porsche Taycan as saying that its engineers had earlier carried out computer simulations and comprehensive bench test on the brand.

He said: “After carrying out computer simulations and comprehensive bench tests early on, we have now reached the final phase of this demanding testing programme.

“Before the Taycan is launched on the market at the end of the year, we will have covered approximately six million kilometres across the globe. We are already very happy with the current status of the vehicles. The Taycan is going to be a true Porsche.”

The statement posited that at Porsche, electric cars have to undergo the same rigorous testing programme as sport cars with combustion engines.

In addition to displaying superior performance, this always includes proving unrestricted suitability for everyday use in all climate conditions.

Particularly demanding features such as charging the battery or temperature control of the drive train and the interior under extreme conditions are additional aspects in the battery-powered models.

Other typical Porsche development targets include circuit performance, multiple accelerations, as well as a range suitable for everyday use.

Test experts were able to build upon the comprehensive findings from the digital testing stage using digital prototypes.

At present, computers are used to design the body, drive, chassis, electronics and overall vehicle of a new model and to simulate their functions, which include how they work together.

In total, the virtual prototypes of the Taycan have completed more than ten million digital kilometres.

This meant that development engineers started driving a Taycan around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a driving simulator at an early stage, so that they could test and evaluate its circuit performance.

During this process, they focused on the electrical energy management, which plays an important role in achieving a sub-eight-minute lap time on the 20.6-kilometre (timed distance) Nordschleife.

According to the company, across the world, there are already more than 20,000 serious prospective buyers, saying that the potential customers had put their names down on an option programme list and made a down payment.

The Taycan accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in significantly less than 3.5 seconds. It has a range of more than 500 kilometres.

The 800-V architecture in the vehicle guarantees that the lithium-ion battery could be recharged in just four minutes, providing enough energy to drive 100 kilometres.