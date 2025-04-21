Pope Francis Dies At 88, Marking The End Of A Transformative Papacy

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a leading voice for reform in the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88. The Holy Father passed away peacefully on Easter Monday at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican announced in an official video statement.

His death draws the curtain on a historic and often groundbreaking papacy that began in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI—an event unprecedented in modern Church history. Over the past 12 years, Pope Francis led the Catholic Church through a period of significant change, marked by his commitment to institutional transparency, social justice, and the inclusion of marginalised communities.

Despite battling persistent health issues in recent years, Pope Francis remained committed to his pastoral duties. He took part in this year’s Easter celebrations—Christianity’s most sacred observance—and made a surprise appearance on Easter Sunday, greeting the faithful and holding a brief meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, just hours before his passing.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was renowned for his humility, progressive outlook, and deep empathy for the poor and disenfranchised. His legacy includes a renewed global dialogue on climate change, interfaith cooperation, and the moral dimensions of economic inequality.

The Vatican is expected to announce funeral arrangements and succession proceedings in the coming days. Pope Francis leaves behind a profoundly reshaped Church and a world of mourners reflecting on his enduring message of mercy, compassion, and reform.