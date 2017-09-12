POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Latest Job Recruitment (20 Positions)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional grouping with 15 Member States in West Africa (three landlocked and one island) with a population of about 300million and an annual economic growth rate of around 6%. The ECOWAS Commission is one of the eight Regional Economic Communities supporting the African Union to coordinate the implementation of continental and regional integration and development programmes in the West African region.

We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY