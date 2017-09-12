NSE Index Down 0.81% as Trading Trends South in New Week

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, September 11, opened the new week in the red pulling down the value of the lead indices.

As such, the All Share Index (ASI) dropped 0.81 per cent to close at 35,664.94 points, while the market capitalisation slumped by N100.7 billion to close the first day of the trading week at N12.293 trillion.

The day’s performance came on the heels of decline across major sectors led by the industrial goods index which shed 1.01 per cent following a 2.33 per cent decline in the share price of Dangote Cement which slumped to N210 per share at the end of Monday’s trade.

Market breadth closed negative with 24 losers paired against 20 gainers. Okomuoil led the laggard’s chart with a depreciation of 4.92 per cent to close at N59.90 per share.

Mchnichols dropped 4.55 per cent to close at N1.26 per share while Livestock feeds declined 4.49 per cent to close at 85 kobo. Jaiz Bank fell 4.23 per cent to close at 68 kobo per share and Berger depreciated 4.11 per cent to close at N7 per share

Conversely, Airservice led the day’s gainers with a growth of 4.87 per cent, to close at N6.25 per share, it was followed by Transcorp which appreciated 4.76 per cent to close at N1.32 per share while UCAP added 4.75 per cent to close at N3.09 per share.

Oando added 3.69 per cent to close at N6.75 per share and Honeywell Flour Mills gained 2.93 per cent to close at N2.11 per share.

Zenith Bank emerged the most traded stock with 19.8 million units sold at N464 million, Access Bank was next with the sale of 12.1 million units of shares valued at N117.0 million. UAC-Prop was third with the sale of 10.4 million shares worth N30.6 million.

Diamond Bank sold 6.8 million shares at N7.95 million while CI Leasing emerged the fifth most traded stock with 6.3 million shares worth N6.7 million.

The total volume of shares traded by investors in 3,232 deals totaled 114.8 million units, and were valued at N2.2 billion. This is in contrast to 152.5 million units of shares worth N3.1 billion traded in 4,079 deals last Friday.