Police withdraw taskforce from traffic enforcement duties

KEY POINTS

Lagos Police Command directs immediate withdrawal of Taskforce from traffic operations.

Decision aims to enhance professionalism, accountability and clarity in traffic management.

Taskforce retains other statutory responsibilities despite the directive.

MAIN STORY

The Lagos State Police Command has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit, commonly known as the Taskforce, from all traffic control and enforcement duties across the state.

The directive, approved by the Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, forms part of efforts to streamline traffic management and improve professionalism and accountability within enforcement operations in Lagos.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the decision is intended to clearly define operational roles among agencies involved in traffic management while enhancing coordination across relevant authorities.

The command clarified that the withdrawal applies strictly to traffic-related functions and does not affect the Taskforce’s other statutory responsibilities. It also emphasised that the Taskforce continues to retain its operational mandate in other areas of enforcement.

Residents were further advised to exercise caution when engaging with enforcement personnel and to verify the identity of officers and agencies before making claims or allegations, particularly in relation to traffic enforcement.

The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order across the state, noting that the move is aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring proper conduct among enforcement bodies.

THE ISSUES

Lagos State has long faced challenges relating to overlapping responsibilities among various enforcement agencies, particularly in traffic management.

Incidents of alleged misconduct, misidentification of officers and public complaints have contributed to concerns about accountability and coordination within enforcement structures.

The withdrawal of the Taskforce from traffic duties is seen as an attempt to address these issues by limiting enforcement responsibilities to clearly defined agencies.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the directive is part of efforts to improve order and professionalism in traffic enforcement.

“The directive was approved as part of ongoing efforts to streamline traffic management and promote professionalism, accountability and clarity in operational duties,” he said.

He also cautioned residents against making blanket assumptions about enforcement agencies operating in the state.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lagos State Police Command is expected to continue coordinating traffic enforcement efforts with designated agencies while monitoring compliance with the new directive.

Authorities may also intensify public sensitisation to ensure residents understand the roles of different enforcement bodies and how to identify authorised personnel.

BOTTOM LINE

The withdrawal of the Taskforce from traffic duties marks a significant step by the Lagos State Police Command towards improving clarity, accountability and efficiency in traffic management across the state.