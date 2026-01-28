Police Warn Intending Travellers Against Visa Scams

The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) has cautioned intending travellers to strictly follow established procedures when applying for travel visas, warning that failure to do so could expose them to fraud.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, the PSFU spokesperson, DSP Ovie Ewhubare, urged members of the public to remain vigilant as visa-related scams continue to increase across the country.

Ewhubare noted that fraudsters have intensified efforts to target visa applicants by posing as embassy officials or accredited agents, often using fake websites, unsolicited messages and false urgency to pressure victims into making quick payments.

The scammers, he said, frequently promise guaranteed visa approvals or expedited processing and demand payments through personal bank accounts, gift cards or other unofficial channels.

Highlighting a recent case, Ewhubare disclosed that operatives of the Lagos State Police Command recently arrested a syndicate in the Ago-Okota area for allegedly defrauding members of the public of more than N500 million.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 36, were arrested following credible intelligence and multiple complaints from victims. Preliminary investigations revealed that the group operated under the guise of an educational consultancy, allegedly defrauding over 100 victims by falsely claiming to facilitate Canadian and Australian work visas.

The PSFU spokesperson warned visa applicants to be wary of individuals or organisations that claim they can guarantee visa approvals, promise unusually fast processing times or request payments outside official channels.

“Genuine visa applications are processed only through recognised embassies, high commissions or their authorised platforms,” Ewhubare said. “Members of the public should be cautious of unsolicited emails, messages or social media contacts offering visa assistance, especially where there is pressure to act quickly or disclose personal information.”

He added that demands for upfront fees without proper documentation, or instructions to submit false information, are clear indicators of visa-related fraud.

Ewhubare advised intending travellers to verify visa information directly from official embassy websites or government-approved agents and to promptly report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, strict adherence to due process remains the most effective safeguard against falling victim to visa scams.