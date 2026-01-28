Affordable Housing Critical To Police Welfare — IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has identified access to affordable housing as a critical factor in improving the welfare, morale and productivity of officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP said providing sustainable and affordable housing for police personnel remains a key priority under his leadership, noting that officers who are assured of decent living conditions are better motivated to effectively discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Egbetokun made the remarks on Tuesday while receiving the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Shehu Osidi, and his management team during a courtesy visit to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He described the visit as timely, stressing that strengthened institutional collaboration between the Police Force and housing-related agencies such as the FMBN is essential to achieving long-term welfare objectives for serving officers and retirees.

“IGP Egbetokun welcomed the FMBN leadership, describing the visit as timely and a significant step towards deepening the partnership between both organisations. He noted that such institutional alliances are vital to the Force’s objective of delivering sustainable housing solutions for its workforce,” the statement said.

The IGP further reaffirmed that the welfare of police personnel remains a top priority, emphasising that access to affordable housing is central to boosting the morale of officers who risk their lives daily in the service of the nation.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to fostering strategic partnerships that uphold the dignity and well-being of its officers, both during and after their years of dedicated service,” the statement added.

Earlier, the FMBN Managing Director, Shehu Osidi, commended the Nigeria Police Force for its cooperation, describing it as one of the Bank’s most strategic institutional partners. He called for deeper collaboration to ensure that police officers can access mortgage and housing benefits seamlessly, without administrative bottlenecks or disputes.

Osidi also reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to expanding housing access for police personnel through tailored mortgage products and improved service delivery.

Access to affordable housing has long been a major welfare challenge within the Nigeria Police Force, with many officers relying on rented accommodation throughout their service years. In recent years, the Force has intensified efforts to address this challenge through partnerships with key institutions, including the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, aimed at expanding mortgage financing and promoting home ownership among officers.