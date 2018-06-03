Shell Issues Disclaimer on Fake Apology Video to Niger Delta

Our attention has been drawn to a hoax video on social media titled: Shell: We are sorry – uploaded to YouTube in March 2010 but recirculated on some digital platforms recently.
The video is a hoax from a parody Youtube Channel with no link to Shell whatsoever – in terms of content and the individuals featured. The Shell website  www.shell.com is the authentic source of content and communication from Shell.

