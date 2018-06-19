Police Officer Killed by Vehicle in Kayode Fayemi’s Convoy

A vehicle in the convoy of All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Kayode Fayemi has killed a police officer, Inspector Gabriel Kayode.
BREAKING:
Convoy of APC candidate, Kayode Fayemi has killed a police officer, Inspector Gabriel Kayode.
He was knocked down at Fajuyi area of Ado Ekiti by one of the vehicles in Fayemi's convoy.
Inspector… https://t.co/OMc5ZBLYqg
— Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) June 19, 2018
This is the corpse of Inspector Kayode Gabriel, the police officer knocked down by one of the vehicles in the convoy of Fayemi in Ado Ekiti today.
Inspector Kayode Gabriel was due to be promoted to ASP next week. He died today, just because of Fayemi's campaign rally. pic.twitter.com/fSraqKV5Wa
— Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) June 19, 2018