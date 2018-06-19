Police Officer Killed by Vehicle in Kayode Fayemi’s Convoy

June 19, 2018
A vehicle in the convoy of All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Kayode Fayemi has killed a police officer, Inspector Gabriel Kayode.

According to a report by TheNewsGuru.com,  the police officer, Gabriel Kayode was knocked down at Fajuyi area of Ado Ekiti by one of the vehicles in Fayemi’s convoy.
Inspector Gabriel Kayode is of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and is due for promotion to the rank of ASP.

 

