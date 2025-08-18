Police Arrest ‘One-Chance’ Kingpin, Dismantle Robbery Gang In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a notorious “one-chance” kingpin and two of his accomplices during a swift operation in Ikeja.

In a statement signed on Monday, 18 August 2025, by the Command’s spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspects, 53-year-old Bode Oludayisin, 22-year-old Michael Sowunmi, and 20-year-old David Olawaye, were intercepted on Agege Motor Road following a distress call.

The suspects, who were operating in an unregistered commercial minibus, were reportedly in the middle of dispossessing a passenger when police operatives on routine patrol moved in.

Items recovered from the gang include a Tecno Spark 20 smartphone, an axe, two concrete interlock bricks, several heavy stones allegedly used to intimidate and assault victims, and a broken bottle. Police have registered the exhibits.

Preliminary findings revealed that the syndicate operated by posing as regular commuters in “Korope” minibuses. They lured unsuspecting passengers from Oshodi and other busy bus stops before diverting to deserted routes, where victims were attacked and robbed.

Oludayisin, identified as the leader of the gang, is said to have been on the Command’s wanted list for multiple violent robberies across Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, praised the operatives for the arrest and confirmed that the case has been handed over to the Special Squad 1 for further investigation and the pursuit of fleeing members of the gang.

He also advised residents to be vigilant when boarding commercial vehicles, particularly unmarked minibuses, and to report suspicious activity promptly.