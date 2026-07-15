Police arrest alleged fake presidential agency DG after court issues warrant

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 15, 2026

Key Points

Police arrest self-proclaimed Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council DG Adeniyi Adeyemi in Osun

Arrest follows a Federal High Court bench warrant over alleged forgery, conspiracy and impersonation

Court adjourns the criminal case until September 30, 2026, for arraignment

Main Story

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-acclaimed Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a bench warrant for his arrest over allegations of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

Adeyemi was apprehended in Osun State by operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from Abuja after failing to appear before the Federal High Court for his scheduled arraignment.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the suspect was arrested at his hideout and would likely be transferred to Abuja for further legal proceedings.

“Yes, it is confirmed. The Intelligence Response Team from Abuja arrested him here in Osun,” Ojelabi said.

Justice Mohammed Umar had earlier ordered Adeyemi’s arrest after dismissing arguments by his counsel that his absence from court was due to concerns over his personal safety.

According to the prosecution, Adeyemi allegedly operated a non-existent federal agency known as the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, despite repeated clarifications by the Presidency that no such government institution exists.

Police further alleged that he forged several official government documents, including a purported presidential appointment letter allegedly signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and used the documents to present himself as the Director-General of the organisation while operating from an office within the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until September 30, 2026, for his arraignment.

The Issues

The case highlights growing concerns over identity fraud and the misuse of forged government documents to create the appearance of legitimacy within public institutions. It also raises questions about internal verification processes and the ease with which individuals can allegedly exploit public confidence by falsely presenting themselves as government officials.

What’s Being Said

Hours before his arrest, Adeyemi denied allegations that he was evading security agencies during an interview on Channels Television.

“I’m ready to show my face. I’m not hiding. I’m only fearing for my life because I have it on good authority that my life is in danger. There have been several attempts on my life,” Adeyemi said.

He also maintained his earlier claim that he paid ₦400 million through an intermediary to secure his purported appointment and called for an independent investigation into the matter.

What’s Next

Adeyemi is expected to be transferred to Abuja for arraignment before the Federal High Court.

The criminal trial is scheduled to commence on September 30, 2026 .

. If convicted, he faces up to 21 years’ imprisonment on the forgery-related charges, while the impersonation count carries a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment or a fine.

The Bottom Line: The prosecution of Adeyemi is likely to test Nigeria’s legal response to alleged document forgery and impersonation involving public institutions. Beyond the criminal proceedings, the case may prompt renewed scrutiny of government appointment verification processes and institutional safeguards against fraudulent representation.