Nigeria, USA deepen defence cooperation against terrorism, regional threats

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 15, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria and the United States reaffirm commitment to stronger defence cooperation against terrorism and regional security threats

Defence chiefs identify intelligence sharing, military training and counter-terrorism as priority areas for collaboration

Both countries pledge deeper strategic engagement to promote peace and stability across West Africa

Main Story

Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation as both countries seek to address terrorism, violent extremism and emerging security threats across West Africa.

The assurance was given during a courtesy visit by the United States Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Frank Garcia, to the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, where he met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede. The meeting focused on expanding strategic military cooperation, intelligence sharing and regional security collaboration.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Francis Edosa, Oluyede described the long-standing defence partnership between Nigeria and the United States as one founded on mutual respect, shared democratic values and a common commitment to regional and global peace.

He acknowledged continued U.S. support to Nigeria through military training programmes, intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations and institutional capacity development, noting that Africa’s changing security landscape requires stronger international partnerships.

“Africa’s evolving security environment requires stronger international cooperation to confront terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime and other emerging threats,” Oluyede said through his representative.

The Defence Chief added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to professionalism, regional stability and sustained collaboration with international partners in pursuit of lasting peace across Nigeria and the African continent.

What’s Being Said

Garcia reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to expanding its strategic partnership with Nigeria, describing the country as a critical security partner in West Africa.

“Nigeria plays a pivotal role in promoting peace, stability and security across West Africa and the African continent,” Garcia said, while commending the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their efforts in combating terrorism and other security challenges.

The U.S. official also pledged continued American support through enhanced defence cooperation, security assistance and sustained strategic dialogue between both countries.

What’s Next

Nigeria and the United States are expected to expand collaboration in intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism operations.

Defence officials from both countries are likely to continue strategic engagements aimed at strengthening regional security cooperation.

Discussions are expected to focus on additional areas of military capacity building and institutional support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s renewed defence engagement with the United States reflects Abuja’s growing reliance on international security partnerships to combat terrorism and transnational threats. As insecurity continues to evolve across the Sahel and West Africa, sustained intelligence cooperation and military capacity building will remain central to regional stability.