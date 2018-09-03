Plateau Tertiary Institutions Embark on Indefinite Strike

Plateau Tertiary Institutions Embark on Indefinite Strike

- September 3, 2018
The Joint Union of Plateau State-owned Tertiary Institutions (JUPTI) has embarked on an indefinite strike which commenced 12 midnight Sunday.

The union through its chairman, Paul Dakogol also explained in a statement, that during the strike, all academic and administrative activities would be suspended until the demands of the unions were met.

It was also observed that the main gate of the institution was under key as hundreds of students were seen grumbling outside.

