Plateau Tertiary Institutions Embark on Indefinite Strike

The Joint Union of Plateau State-owned Tertiary Institutions (JUPTI) has embarked on an indefinite strike which commenced 12 midnight Sunday.

According to the union, it became necessary for its members to embark on the strike following the elapse of a seven-day ultimatum given to the state government to pay all outstanding and withheld salaries on or before 31 August, 2018, without a response from the government.

The union through its chairman, Paul Dakogol also explained in a statement, that during the strike, all academic and administrative activities would be suspended until the demands of the unions were met.

“No staff shall receive any directive from any quarter except from JUPTI,” the statement added.

It was also observed that the main gate of the institution was under key as hundreds of students were seen grumbling outside.