Nigerian stocks extend rally as banking, industrial shares lead gains

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, Capital Markets Reporter | May 18, 2026, 12:27 AM

Key Points

NGX All-Share Index gained 2.27% to close at 250,330.92 points

Banking and industrial goods stocks powered the market rally

Berger Paints emerged as the week’s top-performing stock, rising 55.57%

Main Story

Nigerian equities closed the week ended May 15, 2026 on a strong positive note as renewed investor appetite for premium banking and industrial stocks lifted the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) benchmark index above the 250,000-point threshold.

The NGX All-Share Index advanced by 2.27% to close at 250,330.92 points, gaining 5,555.09 basis points from the previous week’s close of 244,775.83. Market capitalisation also climbed above ₦160.4 trillion amid sustained buying momentum across major sectors.

Trading activity strengthened during the week, with investors exchanging approximately 7.7 billion shares across 402,945 deals, compared with 7.07 billion shares recorded in the previous trading week.

Large-cap stocks remained the key drivers of the rally. The NGX Premium Index rose by 4.39%, supported by gains in United Bank for Africa, Access Holdings, Dangote Cement, First Holdco, Zenith Bank and MTN Nigeria.

Sectoral performance remained broadly positive. The NGX Industrial Goods Index emerged as the strongest-performing sector after gaining 4.66%, while the Banking Index rose 2.82% on the back of strong investor positioning in financial stocks.

Among individual equities, Berger Paints led the gainers’ chart with a 55.57% increase to ₦168.95. Other major gainers included SCOA Plc, Daar Communications, Fidson Healthcare, Learn Africa, and Mecure Industries.

On the downside, Zichis Agro Allied Industries led decliners after shedding 11.78%, followed by The Initiates Plc, NPF Microfinance Bank, NCR Nigeria, and Custodian Investment.

The market also witnessed several major corporate disclosures during the week. Abbey Mortgage Bank announced plans to seek shareholder approval for a ₦164.5 billion capital raise, while First Holdco disclosed plans to raise ₦253 billion through equity issuance.

What’s Being Said

“Premium stocks were at the heart of the latest rally, reflecting strong large-cap-driven momentum across the market,” market analysts said in weekly trading notes.

“However, the All-Share Index now appears stretched in overbought territory, raising the risk of a pullback if sentiment shifts or selling pressure emerges in heavyweight stocks,” analysts added.

Independent traders also noted that investors remain optimistic about earnings resilience in the banking and industrial sectors despite broader macroeconomic concerns.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor upcoming corporate earnings releases and capital-raising activities across the banking sector

Market participants will watch for possible profit-taking as valuations continue to rise sharply

Analysts expect continued focus on large-cap banking and industrial stocks in the near term

The Bottom Line: Nigerian equities continue to attract strong investor interest as institutional demand drives momentum in heavyweight stocks. However, with valuations increasingly stretched after months of aggressive gains, the market may face intermittent pullbacks even as long-term sentiment remains positive.