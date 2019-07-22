Petroleum Engineering Student Graduates with CGPA 5.0 from Covenant University

Miss Ajia Motunrayo Victoria of Petroleum Engineering Department, Covenant University has emerged the overall best student with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) 5.0 during the 14th convocation ceremony of the institution held on Friday at Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State.

Motunrayo is said to be the first student ever to attain 5.0 CGPA in the history of the institution, breaking the record of Mr. Deji Folutile of Architectural department who was the best graduating student in 2016 with 4.97 CGPA.

The 14th convocation of the institution produced 215 first class students from various academic programmes, also, 668 students were honour second class (upper division) while 415 of them graduated with second class (lower division), with only nine graduated with third class and 239 were in post graduate category bringing the total number to 1580.

While delivering her speech, Motunrayo expressed her joy saying she owes everything to God and the wonderful family she was born into saying that without their support she could not have attain such feat. “I got all the support I needed to succeed” she said.

She also thanked friends, the department of petroleum engineering and the entire management of the institution for putting up a working system that made her what she is today.

The overall best student advised her fellow graduating students that they should hold on to whatever they have learnt from people in the institution as it would help them in the real world.

She advised further that “the end does not always justify the means, let process of getting to that end be pure, not harboring malice and backbiting; in life our ways and background should not define us, what will do is the knowledge we have acquired for the past four or five years.”

Speaking further, Motunrayo said that all graduating students have dealt with different situations that came their way adding that “it is OK to make mistake but letting those mistake define who you are or where you are going is what is not OK”.

She added that “our contribution like drop of water will definitely make an ocean and I believe every one of us can make world a better place.”

She said they should all be proud of themselves as no one could bear the heat they have taken for the last five years. “We did it,” she noted.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect