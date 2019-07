South-west Governors Oppose Normadism

Governors of the six states of the South-west geo political zone and leaders of thought in the zone yesterday reiterated their stand against nomadism in the region and called on the federal government to introduce cattle ranching for the purpose of cattle rearing.

The Chairman of the South-west Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu who spoke on behalf of other governors during a condolence visit to the leader of Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the six governors of Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Lagos and Ogun states were tired of the evils being perpetrated by herdsmen.

Although the Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola was absent, Akeredolu said he had earlier spoken with him on the position of the other governors and he had his mandate to speak.

The governors were in Akure for the burial of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, a daughter of Fasoranti.

He declared that insecurity would come to an end in the region, going by the efforts they were making.

Akeredolu specifically said that the governors had resolved to take drastic measures to end killings and kidnapping in the South-west, adding that the forests in the region were being used as hiding places by the bandits.

But, he said the forests would not be destroyed because they were pride of the region, adding that the governments of the states would further encourage aforestation.

However, he said he had directed the Police Commissioner in Ondo State to direct his men to embark on 24-hours patrol, rather than being on the check points, adding that other governors in the region have done similar thing.

A leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo while speaking condemned the activities of the Fulani herdsmen and urged the governors to collectively fight the menace of insecurity ravaging the region.

Also speaking, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, said the position of the governors if fully implemented would help in the fight against insecurity, adding that “I pray the governors have the courage to present their position to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He said “If it is true that there are Fulani vigilantes operating in the South-west and mounting roadblocks, then it is a recipe for disaster and a precursor to war.”

“Our people will not take it. If they are really there they should get out of the South-west and go and do their vigilante in the North. We have not been annexed by the Fulani, we are not an occupied territory and neither are we slaves,” he said.

Soure: THISDAY