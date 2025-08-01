Petrol Sold At Average Price Of ₦1,037.66 Per Litre In June — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the average retail price of petrol surged to ₦1,037.66 per litre in June 2025, marking a 38.32% increase from ₦750.17 recorded in June 2024.

This was revealed in the NBS’s latest Petrol Price Watch report released on Thursday in Abuja. Compared to May 2025, when the average pump price stood at ₦1,027.76, the June figure reflected a marginal month-on-month increase of 0.96%.

A breakdown by states showed that Jigawa recorded the highest average price at ₦1,107.52 per litre, followed by Ondo at ₦1,104.80 and Lagos at ₦1,100.29. In contrast, the lowest prices were observed in Yobe (₦950.60), Kogi (₦986.67), and Imo (₦987.86).

Regionally, the North-West had the highest average petrol price at ₦1,062.84, while the North-East recorded the lowest at ₦1,020.15.

In a separate report, the Diesel Price Watch for June 2025 showed that the average retail price of diesel climbed to ₦1,813.81 per litre — a 23.98% increase compared to ₦1,462.98 in June 2024. On a monthly basis, diesel prices rose 3.16% from ₦1,758.26 in May 2025.

Benue topped the diesel price chart at ₦2,541.46 per litre, followed by Adamawa (₦2,355.32) and Plateau (₦2,236.42). The lowest prices were reported in Ondo (₦1,365.71), Anambra (₦1,391.02), and Kogi (₦1,400.00).

Among the geopolitical zones, the South-South recorded the highest average diesel price at ₦1,963.86, while the South-West posted the lowest at ₦1,618.74 per litre.