Ogun deep sea port, $10bn LNG project attract investor interest, Abiodun says

By Emmanuella Opara | November 4th 2026

KEY POINTS

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun says the planned $7bn Gateway Deep Sea Port and proposed $10bn Ogun LNG project are drawing fresh investor interest.

Agreements signed in Paris with DP World cover the deep sea port and Ogun Blue Marine and Special Economic Zone.

The governor says the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will improve connectivity and open up new economic opportunities.

Abiodun also highlighted infrastructure projects, including more than 1,700 kilometres of roads constructed or rehabilitated since 2019.

MAIN STORY

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says plans to develop a $7bn deep sea port and a proposed $10bn liquefied natural gas project are attracting increased interest from local and international investors.

The governor said the Gateway Deep Sea Port, Ogun LNG project and proposed Ogun Blue Marine and Special Economic Zone were positioning the state for further industrial expansion and economic growth.

He disclosed this on Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode during a town hall meeting on the 2027–2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and the 2027 budget, organised by the state Ministry of Budget and Planning.

Abiodun said agreements signed in Paris with global port operator DP World covered the development of the Gateway Deep Sea Port and the Ogun Blue Marine and Special Processing Zone.

According to him, the two agreements represent about $7bn in private-sector investment, without direct government funding.

“In September, I had the privilege of travelling to Paris to sign a landmark agreement that will be the biggest legacy of my administration, and that agreement is for the construction of the Ogun Deep Sea Port.

“That day, we signed two agreements: one for the Deep Sea Port and the other for the Ogun Blue Marine and Special Processing Zone. These combined agreements translate to an investment of about $7bn of private capital, with no government investment,” he said.

The governor added that the proposed $10bn Ogun LNG project, being developed with the involvement of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, would further strengthen the state’s investment prospects.

He also identified the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a project expected to improve transport links and open up economic corridors that could support businesses and industrial activities.

Abiodun said the combination of the projects had increased enquiries from prospective investors seeking to establish businesses and take advantage of opportunities emerging in the state.

He attributed Ogun’s growing investment appeal partly to infrastructure development, human capital investment and efforts to improve the business environment since his administration took office in 2019.

Reviewing the government’s performance, he said more than 1,700 kilometres of roads had been constructed or rehabilitated across the state.

He also listed the Gateway Medical Centre of Excellence, rehabilitation of more than 1,600 public schools, recruitment of over 6,000 teachers and support for thousands of farmers among the administration’s interventions.

On electricity, the governor said power plants had been installed in Abeokuta, with similar facilities planned for Ijebu-Ode and Remo to improve supply and support commercial and industrial activities.

He highlighted road projects in Ijebu Division, including reconstruction and rehabilitation works in Oru, Awa, Ilaporu, Ago-Iwoye, Eruwon and Atan.

In Ijebu-Ode, he said the government had constructed 26 roads as part of efforts to improve connectivity and access to economic opportunities.

THE ISSUES

The proposed deep sea port and LNG project are central to Ogun State’s plans to expand its industrial and logistics capacity. If delivered, the projects could support maritime trade, manufacturing and energy-related activities.

However, the investment figures cited by the governor relate to planned projects and agreements. Their eventual economic impact will depend on implementation, financing, construction and the ability to attract businesses that can operate around the proposed facilities.

The projects also form part of a wider infrastructure strategy involving transport links, electricity and industrial zones. Their contribution to economic growth will depend on how effectively these developments are connected.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These combined agreements translate to an investment of about $7bn of private capital, with no government investment,” Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The state government is expected to pursue the development of the deep sea port, the Ogun Blue Marine and Special Economic Zone and the proposed LNG project.

The timing and progress of implementation will be important in determining when the planned investments translate into operational infrastructure and business activity.

BOTTOM LINE

Ogun State is seeking to use major port, energy and transport projects to attract investment and expand its industrial base. While the governor says investor interest is increasing, the delivery of the projects will determine how much of the projected economic opportunity the state can realise.