Pension industry commits N241bn to infrastructure, PenCom says

KEY POINTS

• Pension fund operators have committed N241 billion to infrastructure through an industry infrastructure consortium established with FSD Africa.

• PenCom says the commitment could rise to nearly N300 billion, with actual investments scheduled to begin in Q2 2027.

• The Pension Industry Leadership Council has also approved a global benchmark assessment and is developing a Pension Transformation Agenda 2030.

MAIN STORY

Pension fund operators have committed N241 billion towards infrastructure development as the industry seeks to channel more long-term pension capital into projects across Nigeria.

The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Oloworaran, disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos after the fourth meeting of the Pension Industry Leadership Council (PILC), which she chairs.

The commitment is being made through an infrastructure consortium created under a framework developed by the pension industry in collaboration with FSD Africa.

Oloworaran said the initiative was designed to increase the contribution of pension assets to long-term infrastructure financing, with the value of commitments expected to approach N300 billion as confidence in the investment structure grows.

However, the funds are not yet being deployed through the consortium. According to Oloworaran, investments are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2027 under the industry’s implementation schedule.

She described the current commitment as an initial step towards increasing the role of pension capital in infrastructure financing.

“This is the first step we are taking as an industry and this is just the beginning.

“We are committed to mobilising capital within the pension industry to deepen infrastructure development in the country,” she said.

Oloworaran said infrastructure was particularly relevant to pension investors because such assets have long investment horizons and can provide some protection against inflation.

Beyond infrastructure financing, the council is pursuing measures aimed at strengthening the pension industry’s operating standards.

The council approved an independent global benchmark maturity assessment that will examine the industry against international standards and established practices.

Oloworaran said the assessment was intended to identify areas where the Nigerian pension industry could improve its performance and align more closely with global practices. She said the exercise would be completed soon.

“We think it is something we need to do in order to elevate the industry to global standards and ensure that we operate within best practices across the board,” she said.

The PenCom director-general also announced that the 2026 Pension Week would take place from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, with additional information expected to be released during subsequent media engagements.

She further disclosed that the industry was developing a Pension Transformation Agenda 2030, which would consolidate ongoing reforms and establish a longer-term direction for the sector.

According to her, the agenda would set out the industry’s objectives through 2030 and define the impact the reforms are intended to have on Nigerians.

THE ISSUES

Pension funds are being positioned as a source of long-term capital for infrastructure, with N241 billion already committed through the new consortium. The infrastructure commitment is still at the mobilisation stage. Actual investments through the consortium are scheduled for Q2 2027, meaning the eventual economic impact will depend on how the framework translates commitments into funded projects. The pension industry is pursuing infrastructure investment alongside broader institutional reforms, including an international benchmarking exercise and a long-term transformation plan through 2030.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This is the first step we are taking as an industry and this is just the beginning.” — Omolola Oloworaran, Director-General, PenCom

“We are committed to mobilising capital within the pension industry to deepen infrastructure development in the country.” — Omolola Oloworaran, Director-General, PenCom

“We think it is something we need to do in order to elevate the industry to global standards and ensure that we operate within best practices across the board.” — Omolola Oloworaran, Director-General, PenCom

WHAT’S NEXT

The infrastructure consortium is expected to move from capital mobilisation to actual investments in Q2 2027.

PenCom also expects to conclude the independent global benchmark maturity assessment, while the Pension Transformation Agenda 2030 will provide a longer-term framework for reforms within the industry.

The 2026 Pension Week is scheduled for Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s pension industry is preparing to deploy a larger share of its long-term capital towards infrastructure, with N241 billion already committed and a potential increase to nearly N300 billion. The next major step will be converting those commitments into actual investments from Q2 2027, alongside reforms aimed at strengthening the industry through 2030.