Oak Pensions, Nigerian University Pension Fund Lead October 2025 Performance

Oak Pensions and the Nigerian University Pension Management Company have emerged as the top performers among Nigeria’s Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) for October 2025.

According to Nairametrics’ latest monthly review, both funds delivered strong returns across several classes, maintaining consistency in a year marked by inflation and economic adjustments. Oak Pensions led in Fund I and Fund II categories, while Nigerian University Pension performed strongly in the Retiree Fund category.

Analysts say the October performance reflects improved investment strategies by PFAs despite market volatility. The positive showing also indicates renewed investor confidence in the pension sector, supported by regulatory oversight and a gradual rebound in key asset classes.

However, fund performance continues to vary across administrators. Experts advise contributors to review their pension statements regularly and understand their PFAs’ investment portfolios to make informed decisions.

The Nigerian pension industry, valued at more than ₦18 trillion, remains a critical part of the nation’s financial system. Its sustained growth depends on transparency, efficient fund management and investor education.