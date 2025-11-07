Nigerian Big Banks Slide As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, Margin Pressure Mounts

Nigeria’s major banking institutions are under pressure in the equity market following a generally uninspiring third-quarter earnings performance. Aside from United Bank for Africa (UBA), none of the Tier-1 lenders posted year-on-year profit growth, as asset-quality concerns spurred higher expected-credit-loss charges and rising cost burdens.

Net interest margins narrowed, and analysts warn that the trend may intensify as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) moves to cut its policy rate — an action likely to squeeze interest-earning assets further. Banks under regulatory forbearance remain dividend-restricted, prompting increased provisioning.

Legacy loan portfolios continue to stain overall performance, though regulatory headwinds appear to be easing.

Broadstreet analysts interviewed by MarketForces Africa indicate: “With the central bank in the mood to cut rates for the economy to expand, banks will have lower net margins. Competition will hit bottom line and lower FX gains will have effects on performance.”

In the stock market: