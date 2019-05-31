PENGASSAN President Francis Johnson is Dead

PENGASSAN President Francis Johnson is Dead

May 31, 2019
The President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Mr. Francis Johnson, has died, newsmen can confirm.

Johnson, it was learnt, died in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased, who became President of the union in 2014, was said to have passed on after an ailment.

The General Secretary of PENGASSAN , Okugbawa Lumumba, confirmed the sad development over the telephone.

Lumumba said members of the union were on their way to pay a condolence visit to the family, adding that a statement would be issued later.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect

