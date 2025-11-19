PDP Crisis Worsens As Wike-Backed Faction Expels Makinde, Turaki, Others

The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) intensified on Tuesday after a faction of the National Executive Committee (NEC), led by Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, announced the expulsion of key party leaders, including Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara.

The group also declared the removal of the party’s newly appointed National Chairman, Senator Tanimu Turaki, alongside Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja.

Others affected by the expulsion include South-South Caretaker Committee Chairman Emmanuel Ogidi and several additional party figures, all accused of engaging in anti-party activities.

Tensions escalated earlier in the day when factions loyal to Makinde and Mohammed clashed with another bloc aligned with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, as both attempted to hold separate meetings at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the embattled National Secretary, disclosed the decisions while presenting the communiqué of the contentious 103rd NEC meeting convened by the faction.

He stated that the factional NEC affirmed the expulsions, citing alleged violations of court rulings that have thrown the party into disarray.

According to Anyanwu, the actions of the expelled members — including organizing and participating in what he described as an illegal and unauthorized convention — resulted in heightened confusion, factional divisions, and the defection of several governors and lawmakers.

He further explained that the acting National Chairman’s report identified breaches of Articles 58(1) and 59(1), encompassing anti-party actions, failure to comply with court orders, and conduct that brought the PDP into public disrepute.

Anyanwu said the NEC authorized disciplinary proceedings against several prominent figures, including Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben Obi, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, Taofiq Arapaja, and Setonji Koshoedo, among others.

The NEC also directed Chief Ali Odefa to refund all salaries and allowances received after his expulsion on December 12, 2024.

Furthermore, the faction endorsed the dissolution of party State Executive Councils in Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, Edo, and Ekiti.

Caretaker committees are to be appointed immediately to oversee fresh congresses, with the Edo State executive led by Nosa Ogieva declared the only valid structure.

The NEC also ordered deputy officeholders in all affected National Working Committee (NWC) positions to assume acting roles and continue as substantive NWC members.

Additionally, the faction formally confirmed Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman as Acting National Chairman of the PDP.

The legal department and NWC were instructed to initiate constitutional processes to reclaim seats held by all elected officials who have defected, in accordance with Sections 68(1)(g) and 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.

The NEC announced a reconciliation initiative aimed at unifying the party without compromising discipline. A nationwide membership audit and revalidation exercise is also set to start ahead of the 2027 elections.

Anyanwu assured party members that the decisions were necessary to restore order, reiterating that the PDP would no longer tolerate indiscipline or disregard for established rules.

Earlier, BoT Chairman Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Abdulrahman urged members to remain resolute, maintaining that the party would overcome its challenges.