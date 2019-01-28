Passenger Traffic Increase by 1 Percent at Dubai Airport

Dubai International Airport passenger traffic rose by one percent in 2018, handling 89.1 million passengers, short of its 90.3 million target, the airport operator, Dubai Airports said on Monday.

The airport retained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international travellers, a position it has held since 2014.

Dubai airport, the hub for airlines Emirates and Flydubai, saw growth slow throughout 2018 after 15 years of strong increases. Among other factors, the Gulf’s economic slowdown because of low oil prices has dented the region’s travel industry.

The airport passenger traffic fell by 1.7 percent to 7.7 million passengers, in December.