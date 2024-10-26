13.8 Million Residents In Lagos Experience Hypertension, Diabetes And Obesity

Approximately 13.8 million residents in Lagos currently experience hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, according to data from the Lagos State government.

Hypertension affects 8.67 million individuals, with more than 6 million unaware of their condition. Obesity impacts 3.48 million residents, while diabetes is diagnosed in 1.73 million, with half of these cases undiagnosed.

In response to these health issues, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum launches a free state-wide screening program. Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Health plans to screen 10 million Nigerians for diabetes and hypertension from October 28 to November 3.

Addressing the Health Crisis

During a recent presentation, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, introduces a campaign titled “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers,” which aims to screen 800,000 Lagosians within one week. He emphasizes the significance of these health conditions, which can damage vital organs without obvious symptoms.

Prof. Abayomi states, “These conditions can lead to serious health problems, making early detection crucial.” He encourages residents to participate in the campaign to better manage their health.

Prevalence of Health Conditions

Prof. Abayomi reveals that a substantial portion of Lagos’s 30 million residents suffers from these silent conditions, with a hypertension prevalence rate of 30%. Alarmingly, about 70% of those affected remain unaware of their status, increasing their risk of serious complications like heart disease and kidney failure.

Obesity, a significant risk factor for both hypertension and diabetes, affects around 12% of the population. The Commissioner links the rise in sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits to this increase.

Diabetes Awareness and Risks

Diabetes also poses a serious challenge, with a prevalence rate of 6% among Lagos residents, equating to 1.73 million individuals, half of whom remain undiagnosed. Prof. Abayomi warns that untreated diabetes can lead to severe complications, including blindness and cardiovascular disease. He outlines symptoms to watch for, such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, and fatigue, noting that hypertension often presents unnoticed until severe symptoms arise.

To improve healthcare access, the Lagos State Government offers annual check-ups for hypertension and diabetes through its Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme. Prof. Abayomi underscores the importance of early diagnosis and lifestyle modifications to prevent long-term health issues.

During the screening campaign, residents are encouraged to visit any of the 300 primary health centers and 30 general hospitals for free health assessments, including blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI tests.

In August 2024, 14 African nations, including Nigeria, commit over $45 million at the World Health Organization’s Investment Round to support initiatives aimed at combating non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

Health experts stress the importance of regular medical check-ups and lifestyle changes to address these conditions. They recommend exercise, reducing salt intake, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption as vital measures. For those diagnosed with hypertension, adhering to prescribed medication is critical to prevent complications.