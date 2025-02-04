FG Approves $1.07 Billion For Healthcare Reforms

The Nigerian government has approved a significant $1.07 billion investment in the healthcare sector under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) program. This initiative aims to improve healthcare services and governance across the country.

During a media briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, Finance Minister Wale Edun announced that the funds would come from two concessional loans of $500 million each provided by the International Development Association (IDA), along with a $70 million grant from international organizations.

Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Pate explained that the program aligns with the government’s plan to enhance human capital development. The funds will be used to strengthen healthcare governance, improve primary healthcare services, and support the recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare workers and teachers at the state and local levels.

Out of the total funding, $500 million has been specifically allocated to improving the quality and accessibility of primary healthcare, with a focus on maternal and child health services.

Additionally, the government approved a ₦4.8 billion fund to purchase 150,000 HIV treatment packs over the next four months. This investment is part of the administration’s broader healthcare reforms aimed at reducing treatment costs and providing life-saving care to vulnerable communities.