Palmpay Wins “Best Use of Social Media—Fintech” At The 2024 Social Media Awards

As creativity takes center stage in the ever-evolving digital space, Palmpay, Nigeria’s leading fintech company, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Use of Social Media—Fintech at the 2024 Social Media Awards, held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, on November 23, 2024. This annual event recognizes outstanding achievements in social media marketing and highlights PalmPay’s leadership in leveraging digital platforms for customer engagement and acquisition.

The award celebrates PalmPay’s strategic and creative use of social media to connect with its diverse audience and drive impactful communication that will promote financial inclusion across Nigeria. Through campaigns that resonate across various demographics, PalmPay continues to push the boundaries of effective communication within Nigeria’s fintech landscape.

Reflecting on the award, Femi Hanson, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay, expressed gratitude: “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. It represents our team’s relentless dedication to creating meaningful and impactful communications that drive engagement. We remain committed to fostering customer connections and championing financial inclusion through innovative campaigns tailored to our audience.”

PalmPay’s innovative approach to social media not only solidifies its reputation as a leader in the industry but also reinforces its mission to make financial services accessible to all Nigerians.