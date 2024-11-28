Fire Guts FRCN Office, Damages Studios And Offices In Lagos

A devastating fire has engulfed the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) office in Ikoyi, Lagos, destroying significant property, including key studio facilities.

The fire reportedly broke out on Wednesday evening, originating from an air conditioning unit before spreading to other parts of the building, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received an alert at approximately 5:30 p.m. Firefighters from Dolphin and Ebute Elefun, alongside LASEMA’s Shark Response Team, swiftly responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, emergency teams discovered a two-storey and a one-storey building housing control rooms, music studios, and radio studios ablaze.

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General of LASEMA, detailed the extent of the damage in a statement:

“The fire affected three studios, with significant roof damage and impact on several offices within the storey building. While valuable properties were salvaged during the operation, the property loss remains significant.”

Emergency responders worked tirelessly to prevent further escalation, managing to salvage a portion of the property. Despite their efforts, the blaze caused extensive damage to the affected structures.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are underway to ascertain the precise cause of the fire and to assess the full extent of the damage.

This incident marks a significant setback for FRCN’s operations in Lagos, with efforts now focused on recovery and rebuilding.