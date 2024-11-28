inDrive Expands Support For Youth Empowerment

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has reaffirmed its commitment to youth entrepreneurship and empowerment in Nigeria by supporting two groundbreaking initiatives, the “Level Up Your Drive” program and Startup Fest in Ibadan, to empower youth and provide fair mobility.

According to Timothy Oladimeji, the Country Representative for inDrive in Nigeria, the company’s focus in partnering with these initiatives is to go beyond mobility by fostering community, innovation, and accessibility for students and young entrepreneurs.

Oladimeji explained that the blend of fair mobility with community-driven empowerment initiatives is a testament to its commitment to redefining opportunities for Nigeria’s youth and entrepreneurial landscape.

“At inDrive, we believe in fairness and community-driven change. Through initiatives like ‘Level Up Your Drive’ and our partnership with Ibadan Startup Fest and the University of Ibadan, we’re not just providing mobility solutions but empowering students and young entrepreneurs to connect, innovate, and thrive,” he said.

The “Level Up Your Drive” initiative kicked off on November 18 at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, and ends on December 6. The program is designed to enhance students’ mobility while fostering a sense of community on campus. Students are encouraged to participate and benefit from the initiative through various interactive activities, including free Wi-Fi zones, daily engagements with inDrive agents, and weekly raffles where students who complete five rides in a week stand a chance to win branded merchandise like bags and bottles. A 50% Sunday cashback offer makes weekend commutes more affordable for students.

On the other hand, inDrive will partner with the Ibadan StartUp Fest, scheduled for November 29 and 30 at the International Conference Centre, Ibadan. Thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators are expected to attend. As part of its partnership, inDrive is offering registered attendees a 50% cashback on rides to the venue. Participants must present their inDrive receipts at the event to claim the cashback. This initiative highlights inDrive’s commitment to supporting youth-focused programs that inspire entrepreneurship and innovation.

By the end of the campaign, over 2,000 students are expected to have benefited from the program, with one lucky participant winning a grand prize of ₦100,000. The ride-hailing platform plans to expand the initiative to the University of Benin and the University of Port Harcourt in early 2025.