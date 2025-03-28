Nigeria, Germany Sign MoU To Strengthen Defence Partnership

The governments of Nigeria and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral defence ties with the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German Technical Advisory Group (GTAG). In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Mr. Sunday Iyogu, Principal Information Officer in the Ministry of Defence, highlighted the significance of the renewed agreement.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, described the MoU as a strategic counterpart funding arrangement that underscores the strong defence partnership between both nations.

Aduda emphasized that the agreement aligns with Nigeria and Germany’s shared security objectives and developmental goals. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring accountability and efficiency in its implementation, with strict adherence to timelines and rigorous monitoring.

He also assured that all procurement aspects under the agreement would be thoroughly evaluated to ensure value for money. On his part, the German Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Colonel Boris Bovekemp, reaffirmed Germany’s unwavering commitment to strengthening cooperation, particularly in defence, security, and capacity-building initiatives. Bovekemp praised the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and Germany and emphasized the need to enhance existing agreements to address evolving security challenges.

The renewed MoU marks another milestone in the Nigeria-Germany defence collaboration, reinforcing mutual efforts to improve security, capacity development, and technical cooperation.