Oyo Assembly approves Governor Makinde’s leave, transfers power to deputy

Key points

Oyo State House of Assembly approved Governor Seyi Makinde’s request to proceed on annual leave from August 10 to September 11, 2026.

Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal will serve as Acting Governor and oversee state administration throughout the governor’s absence.

The request was submitted in compliance with Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Governor Makinde is scheduled to officially resume executive duties on September 14, 2026.

Main story

The Oyo State House of Assembly has approved a request by Governor Seyi Makinde to proceed on his annual vacation, paving the way for Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal to assume executive duties in an acting capacity.

The formal notification was presented on Thursday during plenary, presided over by Deputy Speaker Muhammed Fadeyi in the absence of Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin. In the communication, Makinde informed the legislature that his annual leave will run from August 10 through September 11, 2026, with an official resumption date set for September 14.

The transmission of executive authority complies with Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates that state governors notify the legislature whenever they plan to embark on vacation or temporarily step away from official duties.

Lawmakers unanimously voted to approve the request, expressing confidence in Lawal’s ability to direct the day-to-day operations of the state government without disruption. Following the vote, Fadeyi commended the governor’s adherence to constitutional procedure and reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to maintaining a collaborative working relationship with the executive arm.

The issues

The formal transfer of power adheres strictly to constitutional protocols governing executive absence, avoiding the administrative ambiguities and power struggles that have historically affected some state governments during gubernatorial vacations. By securing legislative approval well ahead of the August commencement date, the administration establishes legal clarity for policy execution, procurement, and security coordination under Acting Governor Lawal.

What’s being said

“The legislature remains committed to sustaining cordial relations with the executive arm in the interest of the people of Oyo State.” , Muhammed Fadeyi, Deputy Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly

What’s next

Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal will officially step into the role of Acting Governor on August 10, managing state governance until Governor Makinde returns to office on September 14, 2026.

Bottom line

Oyo State has activated constitutional continuity mechanisms, temporarily handing governance oversight to Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal during Governor Makinde’s scheduled annual leave.