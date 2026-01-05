Lagos Unveils N7bn Oworonshoki Jetty And Housing Scheme Plans

The Lagos State Government has announced a N7 billion project to construct a modern jetty and new housing schemes at the Oworonshoki waterfront in Kosofe Local Government Area. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, shared these plans on Friday, January 2, 2026, highlighting the project’s potential to transform the area into a major economic and transportation hub.

The redevelopment plan includes the establishment of Lagos State’s first dedicated fish market, aimed at reducing the cost of seafood for residents by leveraging the community’s natural waterfront. The housing scheme will be developed on approximately 16.9 hectares of reclaimed land, positioned to bridge the developmental gap between the mainland and the island. Officials expect the project to significantly boost real estate values in Oworonshoki and neighboring communities like Ogudu, Magodo, and Bariga.

The announcement comes on the heels of controversial urban regeneration exercises in late 2025, which saw the demolition of several structures in the community. Commissioner Alebiosu clarified that while his ministry is leading the new infrastructure drive, it was not responsible for the previous demolitions. He emphasized that the government is currently verifying and disbursing compensation to legitimate property owners affected by the urban renewal efforts.

Beyond local development, the state is also intensifying its crackdown on illegal dredging along the waterfront. Alebiosu likened illegal sand mining to oil bunkering, warning that such activities cause severe environmental damage and block drainage channels. Moving into 2026, the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development plans to deploy enhanced monitoring and enforcement teams to protect the state’s shorelines from unauthorized reclamation.