Kebbi And Kwara Reopen Schools Following Security Closures

The governments of Kebbi and Kwara states have directed the resumption of academic activities effective Monday, January 5, 2026, marking a gradual return to the classroom after months of closures triggered by banditry.

In Kebbi State, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Dr. Halima Muhammad-Bande announced that the reopening applies strictly to schools within urban centers and major towns. Rural schools and those in remote areas remain closed pending further security improvements. The state had originally shuttered schools following the November 2025 abduction of 25 students from the Government Day Secondary School in Maga. Education officials noted that the first week of the new term will be dedicated to completing outstanding first-term examinations before normal teaching resumes on January 12.

Kwara State has similarly ordered schools to reopen today, excluding specific areas still under “special security surveillance” in local governments such as Ifelodun, Ekiti, and Irepodun.

To support students in these high-risk areas, the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, led by Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, has launched a radio-based learning initiative in partnership with UNICEF and the Nigeria Learning Passport. The program will broadcast lessons on Midland FM 99.1 to ensure educational continuity for children unable to return to physical classrooms.

Both state governments emphasized that the safety of students and teachers remains the top priority. Monitoring teams have been deployed to ensure compliance with the new schedules and to oversee the implementation of enhanced security measures at various school premises.