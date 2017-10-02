Overland Airways Increases Frequency on Akure-Abuja route

Indigenous carrier, Overland Airways, has increased its flight frequency on the Akure-Abuja route from three times a week to six times a week.

With effect from October 3, 2017, Overland Airways will fly from Akure Airport to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (NAIA) six days every week from Sunday to Friday.

The Akure-Abuja flights shall operate by 11:30hrs, while the Abuja-Akure flights will operate at 10:00hrs. This demonstrates the airline’s responsiveness to the needs of its customers. More investors now have flexible travel options as they can fly to Akure from Abuja every day except on Saturdays.

The Chief Executive Officer of Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo, notes that the increased flights services on the Akure-Abuja route would help to reposition the State for greater economic development.

“Overland Airways now offers increased first-rate flight services from Akure to Abuja and Abuja to Akure. Our satisfaction comes from fulfilling the travel needs of our customers. That is our vision and commitment. Akure is a choice destination because of its rich agricultural and mineral resources as well historical sites and nature’s wonders that are a tourist’s delight,” says Capt. Boyo.

In 2016, Overland Airways opened its City Ticketing Offices in Ado- Ekiti in a bid to stay closer to the people and provide prompt solution to their ticketing and related needs in the comfort of their localities.

Says Mrs. Aanu Benson, Chief Operating Officer of Overland Airways: “Ondo State is fondly called the Sunshine State, which symbolizes light, life and vibrancy; and naturally Ondo has a gamut of natural resources including mineral deposits and fertile agricultural land, and impressive hills, etc. The State also offers some of the country’s most iconic tourism sites, as well as a rich blend of culture and tradition which makes Ondo State a attactive destination for investors.

“Overland Airways’ launch of additional flights is timely, in line with the Government’s renewed efforts to fast-track economic rejuvenation in the State through air transport. We have introduced these additional frequencies so you can see the sun shine brighter in Ondo State.”