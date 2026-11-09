Overcrowding at Ogun NYSC camp sparks outrage

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 9th, 2026

Key Points

· A video showing overcrowding and poor sleeping conditions at the NYSC orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, known as the “Five Star camp,” has sparked outrage on social media

· The footage shows graduates packed into a converted multipurpose hall, with mattresses laid closely together on the floor

· Civic organisation MonITNG called the situation “a national disgrace” and alleged some prospective corps members were asked to return home for lack of space

· Some users argued the NYSC, a federal scheme, and not the Ogun State Government, is responsible for posting numbers and preparing accommodation

· Figures show 4,152 prospective corps members registered for the 2026 Batch C Stream II exercise, with 3,698 deployed directly to Ogun and 454 transferred from Lagos

· The Ogun State Government had earlier approved the donation of 500 mattresses to the camp

Main Story

A video showing overcrowding and poor sleeping conditions at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, has sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the welfare of corps members. The footage, shared by corps members, shows graduates packed into a room with mattresses placed closely together on the floor.

The multipurpose hall, ordinarily used for events, was converted into a sleeping area to accommodate the growing number of corps members, raising questions about the adequacy of accommodation at a camp often described as one of the best-equipped in the country.

One X user, Ayohid01, who appeared to be among those affected, wrote that he could not believe he was experiencing such conditions. Another user, Chude, compared the situation to displacement camps, while CandyLove described it as “absolutely unacceptable” and “heartbreaking” for Nigerian graduates.

The Issues

The central question is preparedness. MonITNG, a civic technology and accountability organisation, asked: “How can a national programme responsible for receiving thousands of graduates fail to make adequate preparations for their arrival? Was the number of prospective corps members not known beforehand? Why were sufficient accommodation, sanitation and other essential facilities not provided?” It also alleged that some prospective corps members had been asked to return home because the camp lacked enough space, while others struggled to find places to sleep. These are allegations, and the NYSC has not yet responded.

There is also a dispute over who is responsible. Some users argued that the NYSC is a federal scheme that decides how many corps members are posted to each state, so the overcrowding should not be blamed on the Ogun State Government. One user claimed the number deployed to Ogun rose from 2,578 in the 2025 Batch A Stream II exercise to 4,152 in the 2026 Batch C Stream II exercise, and that Governor Dapo Abiodun had ordered additional beds, which are the ones seen on the hall floor in the video. These claims come from social media users.

Another allegation concerns allocation of space. One user claimed some male corps members were moved out of their hostel to make room for female corps members, noting that it is the only boys’ hostel in the camp. The gender breakdown of deployed corps members shows more women than men, but the report does not confirm the allegation.

What’s Being Said

MonITNG described the conditions as “a national disgrace that demands immediate intervention” and called on the NYSC Director-General, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and other authorities to investigate and to improve accommodation, healthcare, sanitation, feeding and security at orientation camps nationwide.

Defenders of the state government pointed out that the camp is among the best in the country and is suffering from over-population because too many people are posted there. One user said: “How does this even concern Ogun state government? NYSC is a Federal Government thing, this is one of the best NYSC camps in the country and it’s suffering from over population because too many people wants to camp here.”

Official figures from the opening and swearing-in ceremony show that 4,152 prospective corps members registered. Ogun State NYSC Coordinator Mrs Frances Omolabake Adewuyi said 3,698 were deployed directly to the state, while 454 were transferred from Lagos. Those deployed directly include 1,460 males and 2,238 females, and the Lagos contingent comprises 171 males and 283 females.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to a response from the NYSC management, the Ogun State Government and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development. Calls for an investigation and for improved accommodation are likely to continue as the video circulates.

The 500 mattresses approved by the Ogun State Government for the Sagamu camp, and any further support, will be watched to see whether they ease the pressure for the remainder of the orientation course. Questions will also be asked about how posting numbers are planned for future camps.

Bottom Line

The Sagamu camp, long regarded as one of the best in the country, has been overwhelmed by a larger-than-expected intake, and while the NYSC and state government trade responsibility online, corps members are living in cramped conditions until authorities respond with clearer answers and more space.