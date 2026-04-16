Over 2.2 million candidates begin 2026 UTME nationwide as JAMB Ttghtens exam security

Key points

More than 2.2 million candidates are sitting for the 2026 UTME across Nigeria

JAMB deploys biometric verification, real-time monitoring, and 966 CBT centres

Registrar warns officials and candidates against malpractice, promises performance incentives

Main story

The 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced nationwide on Thursday, with over 2.2 million candidates participating across accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.

The examination, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is scheduled to run from April 16 to April 22 in multiple daily sessions designed to accommodate the large number of candidates and ease congestion at centres.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has urged examination officials to demonstrate professionalism and strict adherence to operational guidelines, stressing that the credibility of the exercise depends largely on their efficiency and commitment.

He gave the charge during a virtual final briefing for technical officers ahead of the examination, where he also commended staff, ad hoc personnel, service providers, and technical advisers for their roles in the successful conduct of the mock examination.

Oloyede noted that some of the challenges recorded during the mock exercise were linked to inadequate assessment of centres by technical officers, urging improved diligence in the main examination.

He also announced that incentive packages would be provided to teams that demonstrate exceptional performance, particularly in the timely handling of examination materials and submission of reports.

The issues

JAMB Registrar reiterated the board’s zero-tolerance policy on examination malpractice, warning candidates against bringing prohibited items into examination halls.

He disclosed that advanced security measures, including biometric verification and real-time monitoring systems, had been deployed to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

Candidates whose biometric data could not be verified, he added, would be rescheduled to sit the examination at approved centres.

What’s being said

JAMB described the UTME as one of Nigeria’s largest coordinated educational exercises, requiring extensive logistics, technology deployment, and nationwide personnel coordination.

To improve efficiency, each examination day is divided into four sessions aimed at reducing congestion and enhancing biometric verification at CBT centres.

What’s next

A total of 966 CBT centres are participating in the 2026 UTME nationwide. Each centre is expected to meet strict operational standards, including functional computer systems, stable internet connectivity, and trained personnel.

A NAN correspondent monitoring proceedings at Aduvie International School, Jahi, reported that the first session, scheduled for 8:30 a.m., commenced at about 8:40 a.m.

Bottom line

The 2026 UTME has begun across Nigeria under heightened security and technological oversight, as JAMB intensifies efforts to ensure a credible, transparent, and malpractice-free examination process.