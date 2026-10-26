Otti mourns Okonjo-Iweala’s mother, Kamene, at 96

By Emmanuella Opara | October 26th 2026

KEY POINTS

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has expressed condolences to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala over her mother’s death.

Kamene Okonjo died at the age of 96 on Friday.

Otti described the death as a personal loss to Abia State and praised the values the deceased instilled in her daughter.

Kamene was married to the late Obi Prof Chukwuka Okonjo for 66 years.

MAIN STORY

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has mourned the death of Kamene Okonjo, mother of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, describing her passing as a personal loss to him and the people of Abia State.

Kamene died at the age of 96 on Friday. She was the wife of the late Obi Prof Chukwuka Okonjo, the former traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State. The couple were married for 66 years.

Otti conveyed his condolences in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njuko-Ukoha.

The governor said the loss of a mother left a void that could not be filled by personal achievements, honours or international recognition. He described Kamene as a teacher, confidant and moral guide whose values continued to reflect in her daughter’s life and service.

According to Otti, the deceased instilled values including integrity, hard work, excellence, compassion and service, which he said were evident in Okonjo-Iweala’s contributions to humanity.

He added that the people of Abia shared in the grief of the WTO chief, whom he described as a sister whose achievements had brought pride to the state, the Igbo people and Nigeria.

Otti also noted the close relationship between Okonjo-Iweala and her mother, saying the family’s loss was deeply felt.

The governor prayed for God’s comfort for Okonjo-Iweala and her family during the period of mourning. He urged her to draw strength from the knowledge that her mother had lived a fulfilled and impactful life, adding that her legacy would endure for generations.

THE ISSUES

The death of Kamene Okonjo has drawn condolences from Otti, who linked her legacy to the values and public contributions of her daughter, one of Nigeria’s prominent figures in international affairs.

The governor’s message also acknowledged the personal grief that accompanies the loss of a parent, regardless of a person’s accomplishments.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“To lose a mother is to lose a part of oneself. For us in Abia, this is a personal loss. We have lost a mother, a matriarch who raised a daughter who has become a global pride to Abia, Ndigbo, Nigeria and to all of humanity,” Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State, said.

“No matter how accomplished a child becomes, a mother remains that irreplaceable place of comfort, quiet strength and unconditional love. We have seen our sister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, speak of her mother with so much reverence and love. We know how close they were and we feel her pain deeply,” Otti said.

BOTTOM LINE

Alex Otti has joined in mourning Kamene Okonjo, who died at 96, describing her as a mother whose values and influence continued through her daughter, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The governor extended his condolences and prayers to the family as they grieve her loss.