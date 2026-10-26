Key Points

The Lagos State Government says there is currently no confirmed Ebola case in the state.

Health authorities are strengthening disease surveillance and screening measures at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Residents have been advised to watch for Ebola symptoms and seek prompt medical assessment if they suspect exposure.

The government has urged travellers to cooperate with health officials and provide accurate travel information.

Residents can report suspected Ebola exposure through Lagos emergency numbers, 112 or 767.

Main Story

The Lagos State Government has assured residents that it is strengthening measures to prevent and respond to potential Ebola infections, following the confirmation of an imported case of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus disease in Abuja.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday, stressing that there was no confirmed Ebola case in Lagos.

According to him, the state Ministry of Health is stepping up disease surveillance, public awareness and emergency preparedness to ensure that any suspected infection is detected and handled promptly.

The ministry, through its Directorate of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, is also working with relevant agencies at points of entry, particularly Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), to strengthen early detection and response.

Abayomi said the state had conducted an assessment and strategic engagement with airport management, Port Health Services and other aviation and public health stakeholders.

The discussions focused on passenger screening, information sharing, infection prevention and control, and coordination during public health emergencies.

The government is also intensifying public education to help residents understand Ebola, recognise its symptoms and take practical steps to reduce the risk of infection.

Abayomi urged residents to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information and follow updates from credible health authorities.

The Issues

Ebola virus disease is a serious illness that can be fatal. It spreads primarily through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person who is showing symptoms, contaminated materials, or the bodies of people who have died from the disease. Contact with infected animals can also result in transmission.

Symptoms typically appear between two and 21 days after exposure. They may include fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Unexplained bleeding or bruising may occur in some cases.

Because early symptoms can resemble malaria and other common illnesses, the commissioner advised residents to seek medical assessment if they become unwell, particularly after possible exposure or travel from an area experiencing Ebola transmission.

He also reminded residents to follow Lagos State’s fever-management policy, which recommends a malaria rapid diagnostic test before taking antimalarial medication. If the result is negative, a healthcare professional should assess other possible causes of the fever.

What’s Being Said

Abayomi emphasised that preparedness, public cooperation and early reporting are essential to preventing an outbreak.

He urged residents to wash their hands regularly, avoid contact with the bodily fluids of sick people, refrain from handling potentially contaminated materials and stay away from sick or dead wild animals.

Travellers arriving in Nigeria, particularly from areas reporting Ebola transmission, were also advised to cooperate with Port Health Services and provide accurate travel and health information when requested.

Airlines and airport operators, meanwhile, were urged to maintain established public health protocols.

What’s Next

The Lagos government says it will continue monitoring developments, strengthening surveillance and coordinating with relevant health and aviation agencies.

Anyone who suspects exposure to Ebola, especially after contact with a suspected or confirmed case, should contact public health authorities for guidance before visiting a healthcare facility.

Residents can report suspected cases or relevant exposure concerns through the Lagos emergency numbers 112 or 767. They can also contact the Directorate of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health at 08023169485.

The commissioner urged travellers to consult official advisories from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria for current guidance.

Bottom Line

Although Lagos has reported no confirmed Ebola case, the government’s strengthened surveillance measures underline the importance of early detection and public cooperation.

Residents can help protect themselves and their communities by practising good hygiene, avoiding potential sources of infection, seeking medical advice when necessary and reporting suspected exposure promptly.

As Abayomi stressed, early detection and prompt reporting save lives.