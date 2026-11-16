Key Points

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched its 2026 insecticide-treated mosquito net distribution campaign in partnership with Malaria Consortium.

More than 4.9 million mosquito nets are expected to be distributed across the six area councils, covering 62 wards.

Malaria prevalence among children aged six to 59 months in the FCT declined from 18.8 per cent in 2021 to 7.9 per cent in 2025.

The Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro, has been appointed FCT Mosquito Net Distribution Ambassador.

Officials warn that inadequate household access to mosquito nets could threaten progress in reducing malaria cases.

Main Story

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in partnership with Malaria Consortium, has launched its 2026 Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITN) campaign to strengthen malaria prevention and protect residents against mosquito bites.

The inauguration took place on Saturday and featured the investiture of the Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro, as the FCT Mosquito Net Distribution Ambassador.

Speaking at the event, the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said Nigeria continued to carry a significant share of the global malaria burden.

Citing the 2024 World Malaria Report, she said an estimated 282 million malaria cases were recorded worldwide in 2024, with Nigeria accounting for 68 million, representing 24.3 per cent of the total.

She added that Nigeria accounted for 30.3 per cent of global malaria-related deaths, particularly among children under five.

Fasawe, however, noted that malaria prevalence in the country had declined, with the Nigeria Malaria Indicator Survey (NMIS) recording a reduction from 22 per cent in 2021 to 15.3 per cent in 2025.

In the FCT, she said malaria prevalence had dropped from 18.8 per cent in 2021 to 7.9 per cent in 2025, representing a reduction of more than half.

She attributed the progress to the efforts of health workers, community structures and development partners.

The Issues

Despite the improvement, Fasawe expressed concern over inadequate access to mosquito nets among households in the territory.

She said previous assessments showed that only about 22 per cent of FCT residents had access to insecticide-treated nets, while just 14 per cent of households slept under them.

The figures highlight a gap in household protection, particularly in communities where malaria transmission remains a concern.

Fasawe explained that mosquito nets would complement the seasonal malaria chemoprevention programme launched in June, which targeted 1,015,240 children.

She said while chemoprevention protects eligible children, mosquito nets provide overnight protection for entire households.

What’s Being Said

Fasawe said the campaign would cover all six area councils, including Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Bwari and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

She assured residents that the FCTA would work with security agencies to ensure proper supervision and safety throughout the distribution exercise.

Also speaking, the West and Central Africa Programme Director of Malaria Consortium, Dr Kolawole Maxwell, said malaria parasite prevalence among children aged six to 59 months in the FCT had fallen from 18.8 per cent in 2021 to 7.9 per cent in 2025.

He noted that national prevalence also declined from 22.3 per cent to 15.2 per cent within the same period.

However, Maxwell warned that fewer than one in 10 households in the FCT had enough mosquito nets for every household member.

He said approximately 4.9 million new nets would be distributed across the six area councils, covering 62 wards through about 1,580 distribution hubs.

The National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr Nnenna Ogbulafor, represented by Mr Philip Okoro, said more than 350 million insecticide-treated nets had been distributed nationwide since the programme began.

She described the FCT exercise as particularly important, noting that the territory’s last mass distribution campaign was conducted in 2011.

Ogbulafor said the latest intervention would help improve household access to mosquito nets and strengthen malaria prevention.

In his acceptance speech, Ijakoro pledged to take the campaign to communities across the territory and urged residents to cooperate with distribution teams.

What’s Next

The distribution exercise will cover 62 wards through approximately 1,580 hubs. The FCTA and its partners will work with area council authorities, community leaders and health workers to reach households and monitor the exercise.

Bottom Line

The decline in malaria prevalence across the FCT is encouraging, but limited access to mosquito nets remains a concern. The success of the 2026 campaign will depend not only on distributing millions of nets but also on ensuring that households receive and consistently use them.