Tinubu pardons 78 suspects arrested over convoy attack

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 16th, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• The Presidency has directed the release of 78 persons arrested over the stoning of President Bola Tinubu’s motorcade in Abuja.

• The FCT Police Command confirmed that the convoy was attacked after Tinubu’s Juma’at prayer in Garki on Friday, November 13.

• Police said stones and other objects damaged vehicles and left some security personnel injured.

• The suspects were cautioned and granted clemency following a presidential directive.

• The FCT police commissioner has warned political parties and supporters against violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

MAIN STORY

The 78 persons arrested in connection with the stoning of President Bola Tinubu’s motorcade in Abuja have been released following a directive from the Presidency, The FCT Police Command disclosed this on Monday, confirming for the first time that the President’s convoy was attacked after his Juma’at prayer in Garki on Friday, November 13.

According to the command’s spokesperson, CSP Josephine Adeh, some persons threw stones and other objects at the convoy as it left the mosque. She said the attack damaged several vehicles and left some security personnel injured, A joint security team led by the police responded swiftly, while further operations in the area increased the number of arrested persons to 78, Adeh said the Presidency subsequently directed that the suspects be cautioned and released after Tinubu granted them clemency, “The suspects are currently undergoing the necessary release processes,” she said.

THE ISSUES

Police Confirm Attack on Tinubu’s Convoy

The police confirmation comes after reports emerged that the President’s motorcade was attacked following his Juma’at prayer in Abuja, Adeh explained that stones and other objects were thrown at the convoy as it departed the mosque, damaging vehicles and injuring some security personnel, The police subsequently carried out operations that led to the arrest of 78 suspects.

Presidency Orders Release of Suspects

Following the arrests, the Presidency directed the police to caution and release the suspects after the President granted them clemency, The police spokesperson confirmed that the release process was ongoing.

Police Warn Political Supporters

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi, cautioned political parties and their supporters against violence and inciting statements as the 2027 elections approach, He directed divisional and tactical commanders to intensify patrols and remain alert across the territory, Residents were also urged to report suspicious movements to the police through 08032003913 or 08061581938.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

CSP Josephine Adeh confirmed that the convoy was attacked and that the Presidency directed the release of the 78 suspects after they were cautioned.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi urged political parties and their supporters to avoid violence and actions capable of threatening public peace ahead of the 2027 elections, The confirmation contrasts with the earlier position of presidential aide O’tega Ogra, who described reports of an attack on Tinubu’s convoy as misleading and released a video showing supporters cheering the President.

WHAT’S NEXT

The police are expected to complete the necessary release processes for the 78 suspects, FCT police commanders have also been directed to strengthen security operations and monitor potential threats as political activities increase ahead of the 2027 elections.

BOTTOM LINE

The FCT Police Command has confirmed that Tinubu’s convoy was attacked in Abuja, leading to the arrest of 78 persons. However, the suspects are being released following a presidential directive granting them clemency.