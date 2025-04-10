Nigeria Unveils Plans for E-Visa, National Digital ID Cards

The Federal Government has announced plans to roll out an e-visa system and digital landing/exit cards aimed at improving national security and streamlining entry into Nigeria. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, revealed the initiative on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and his team.

Keyamo said the new system will allow visa applicants to apply and upload supporting documents online. Additionally, manual landing and exit cards will be replaced by digital forms that visitors must complete before arriving in Nigeria.

“This reflects our commitment to seamless inter-ministerial collaboration and national security,” Keyamo stated, adding that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant agencies would fully support the project.

Tunji-Ojo, who disclosed that the rollout will begin on May 1, said the process will simplify travel formalities while enabling better screening of visitors. He emphasized that the system is designed to ease access without compromising security. He added that a centralized visa approval centre with integrated global criminal database checks has already been set up. “Our goal is to eliminate bottlenecks, boost transparency, and strengthen Nigeria’s border control through technology,” he said.

The digital cards will be handled by the NCAA, which will coordinate with airlines to ensure passengers complete their details before boarding.