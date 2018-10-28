Osinbajo, Ambode Reiterate Economic Importance of Entertainment Industry

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday, re-emphasised importance of entertainment industry to Nigeria’s economic growth, assuring that the sector would continue to enjoy support to maximise its potentials.

The duo spoke at an event organised for entertainers and tagged ‘An Evening with the Vice President’, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, which was attended by scores of entertainers, including actors, comedians and musicians.

Osinbajo reassured stakeholders in the entertainment industry of Federal Government’s commitment to support them to enhance national growth and development.

In his remarks, Ambode said the state had always been the hub for entertainers and would continue to support the industry to grow its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).He also called for synergy between government and entertainers in order to create a convergence to grow the economy of not just the state, but also Nigeria.