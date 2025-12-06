OpenAI Rushes Out GPT-5.2 After ‘Code Red’ Warning

OpenAI is preparing to release GPT-5.2 next week after CEO Sam Altman reportedly declared a “code red” in response to growing pressure from Google and Anthropic.

According to sources familiar with the plan, GPT-5.2 is fully ready and could be announced as early as December 9. The update is expected to close the performance gap opened by Google’s recent Gemini 3 launch, which topped several AI benchmarks and drew praise from Altman and xAI chief Elon Musk.

The Information earlier reported that OpenAI’s upcoming reasoning model is already outperforming Gemini 3 in internal tests, based on comments from Altman.

Sources say OpenAI originally intended to release GPT-5.2 later in December. However, the strong competition from Google accelerated the timeline, prompting the company to push the update forward.

The release date could still shift, as OpenAI is known to adjust launch plans in response to technical issues, server load, or competitor announcements. Even so, GPT-5.2 is expected to arrive very soon.

Beyond the model update, users should expect a stronger and more reliable ChatGPT in the coming months. Altman has ordered the entire company to focus on speed, stability, and improved customization, marking a shift away from attention-grabbing feature releases.

GPT-5.2 is only the first step in this renewed push.