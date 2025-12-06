Verve Celebrates 100 Million Card Milestone, Reaffirms Commitment To Customer-Centric Innovation

Verve, Africa’s leading payments card brand and a proudly African card scheme powered by the Interswitch Group, has announced a landmark industry achievement, surpassing 100 million Verve cards issued across the continent.

At a media briefing in Lagos, Chidi Oluaoha, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Paytoken and MVNO), Group Marketing and Corporate Communications at Interswitch, delivered a keynote address on behalf of Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group.

Eromosele described the milestone as “a powerful symbol of growth, resilience, and the evolving needs of millions of Africans who rely on Verve every day”.

“What began as a simple idea, one card designed to empower everyday life, has grown into 100 million stories, 100 million touchpoints, and 100 million reasons to deepen our commitment to delivering secure, seamless, and meaningful payment experiences across Africa,” she said.

She emphasized that this accomplishment underscores Verve’s deep consumer insight, continuous innovation, and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. Whether through enhanced security features, improved user experience, or expanded acceptance channels, Verve’s evolution has consistently been inspired by the needs and aspirations of its users.

Today, Verve’s acceptance footprint stretches across Africa and reaches global markets through strategic partnerships with leading brands including Google, Netflix, Spotify, AliExpress, Temu, Flywire, YouTube Premium, and others, unlocking broader access to lifestyle, entertainment, commerce, and mobility solutions for millions of cardholders.

Eromosele further noted that the milestone is shared with the broader ecosystem; banks, processors, merchants, regulators, and partners, whose collaboration has fuelled Verve’s remarkable growth. Most importantly, she celebrated the millions of individuals who carry Verve cards in their wallets and mobile devices, acknowledging that their trust and loyalty continue to inspire the brand’s progress.

With the 100-million-card mark now crossed, Verve is poised to accelerate its expansion efforts, elevate customer experiences, and strengthen its global acceptance network. Through impactful initiatives such as Verve GoodLife Activations, the brand remains committed to shaping the future of digital payments and empowering people across Africa to truly enjoy the good life.