OPay Named The Sun’s First-Ever Fintech/Digital Bank Of The Year 2025

Digital payment giant OPay has achieved a historic milestone by being named the Fintech/Digital Bank of the Year 2025 at the prestigious The Sun Awards. The ceremony, held recently, at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, marked the first time this specific category has been featured in the award’s history.

Organized by The Sun Publishing Limited, the recognition highlights OPay’s dominant role in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, particularly its success in integrating mobile banking, merchant services, and lifestyle solutions into a single, reliable platform.

This latest accolade caps off a remarkably successful period for the company. Throughout 2025, OPay emerged as Nigeria’s most-awarded fintech brand, clinching multiple high-profile honors including: Most Innovative Fintech of the Year by Vanguard Newspapers and a “triple crown” at the BAFI Awards (Mobile Payment Solutions Provider, Business Solutions Provider, and Fintech Security Innovation of the Year).

OPay’s leadership attributed this success to their “user-friendly and innovative” approach, specifically citing features like the Large Transaction Shield and NightGuard which have bolstered user trust in an era of rising digital fraud.

Beyond the trophies, the award reflects OPay’s massive scale and impact on the Nigerian economy. The company currently processes an average of 26 million payments daily and has successfully bridged the gap for millions of unbanked Nigerians. Adekunle Adedotun, OPay’s COO/CTO, noted that the recognition serves as an incentive to “ensure banking services get to every nook and cranny” of the country.

This commitment was further validated in late January 2026 when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) officially upgraded OPay’s operating license to National status, allowing the firm to deepen its footprint across all 36 states.